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Call to Action: BJP Leader Should Contest Tamil Nadu Elections

BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan has urged BJP leader K Annamalai to contest the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Despite Annamalai's earlier reluctance to run, citing personal commitments, Srinivasan believes his candidacy would bolster the party's prospects. She also criticized Kamal Haasan for not contesting, suggesting it's a letdown for MNM supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:03 IST
Call to Action: BJP Leader Should Contest Tamil Nadu Elections
Annamalai
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  • India

BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan has urged BJP leader K Annamalai to participate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Despite Annamalai's earlier decision to focus on party duties rather than contesting, Srinivasan believes Annamalai's entry into the legislative race is crucial for the party's success.

Notably, Annamalai had stepped down as election in-charge for several constituencies citing personal reasons. However, Srinivasan emphasized that the BJP's prospects are strong, and Annamalai's involvement could enhance their chances. She expressed hope that Annamalai would heed her call and contribute actively in the election.

Srinivasan also criticized actor-politician Kamal Haasan's decision for MNM not to contest, suggesting it was a disservice to his supporters. Her comments come amidst remarks from DMK leaders about the BJP's influence in the region, further intensifying political debates as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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