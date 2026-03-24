Outrage Erupts as Martyrs' Statues Bull-dozed in Shahjahanpur

In a controversial move sparking widespread outrage, statues of renowned freedom fighters were demolished by a bulldozer in Shahjahanpur. The incident, linked to ongoing road construction work, saw statues of heroes like Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh unceremoniously razed.

Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, have vociferously demanded immediate action against those responsible. SP's district president accused the administration of using this opportunity to erase plaques bearing his name. Social media platforms were flooded with videos and strong reactions following the incident.

Prominent leaders like SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Congress head Ajay Rai expressed their indignation, calling the demolition an egregious affront to the sacrifices made by these martyrs. Calls for stringent action have echoed across political spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)