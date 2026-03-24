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The Eternal Legacy: Honoring India's Revolutionary Martyrs

The martyrdom of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru is a significant historical truth acknowledged by the Indian government. Their contributions form a vital part of India’s freedom discourse, and their names are immortalized, irrespective of their official recognition as martyrs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:38 IST
The Eternal Legacy: Honoring India's Revolutionary Martyrs
  • Country:
  • India

India recognizes the undeniable reality of freedom fighters' sacrifice, such as Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru during the independence movement, as a matter of historical fact, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In response to inquiries about the status of many freedom fighters not officially recognized as martyrs, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar emphasized that their contributions are integral to India's freedom discourse and celebrated in history. He stressed that these fighters' names are inscribed in the cultural and historical fabric of India.

Published by the Ministry of Culture, 'The Dictionary of Martyrs of India's Freedom Struggle from 1857 to 1947' includes these iconic names. The Indian government has upheld this recognition since 1947, with their martyrdom transcending any formal acknowledgment. Their sacrifice for independence remains unparalleled, and the nation remains eternally grateful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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