Journalists at Voice of America have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing it of turning the broadcaster into a platform for government propaganda. According to the lawsuit, VOA transmissions to nations like Iran, China, and North Korea have been compromised, undermining the outlet's legal obligation to deliver objective news.

In response, the US Agency for Global Media, responsible for overseeing VOA, argued that the transmissions should align with US policies and taxpayer interests. The ongoing legal dispute marks a clash between press independence and government influence, with President Trump's administration accused of favoring media outlets that provide minimal scrutiny.

Federal rulings recently ordered VOA journalists, who were placed on paid leave, to return to work, challenging the authority of Kari Lake, Trump's choice for overseeing the agency. This controversy raises questions about the role and integrity of government-funded news across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)