Delhi High Court Upholds Ski and Snowboard India's Independence
The Delhi High Court confirmed that the Indian Olympic Association cannot replace Ski and Snowboard India's executive committee. A previous order forming an ad hoc committee was overturned. The court emphasized that Ski and Snowboard India's governance should adhere to its by-laws as an independent body.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:59 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the Delhi High Court affirmed an order overturning the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) attempt to install an ad hoc committee in charge of Ski and Snowboard India.
The bench underscored that the sports body should self-govern under its by-laws and resisted the IOA's overreach regarding its governance.
It also instructed Ski and Snowboard India, a non-federation entity, to bear the expenses for its elections without IOA involvement. Advocate Neha Singh represented the skiing association in the proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)