Delhi High Court Upholds Ski and Snowboard India's Independence

On Monday, the Delhi High Court affirmed an order overturning the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) attempt to install an ad hoc committee in charge of Ski and Snowboard India.

The bench underscored that the sports body should self-govern under its by-laws and resisted the IOA's overreach regarding its governance.

It also instructed Ski and Snowboard India, a non-federation entity, to bear the expenses for its elections without IOA involvement. Advocate Neha Singh represented the skiing association in the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)