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Unraveling the Web: The Ashok Kharat Investigation

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has uncovered assets worth Rs 1,500 crore and 100 objectionable videos linked to Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman accused of multiple rapes. The Nashik police and Income Tax Department are involved in a multi-agency probe to scrutinize financial irregularities and digital evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:04 IST
Unraveling the Web: The Ashok Kharat Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has uncovered assets worth Rs 1,500 crore and 100 objectionable videos linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, a senior police official announced on Tuesday. This finding significantly broadens the scope of the investigation already underway.

The Nashik police and the Income Tax Department have joined the probe, examining financial intricacies and property holdings associated with Kharat. The accused, who was arrested on March 18 following severe allegations, faces charges of rape and sexual exploitation.

Led by IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute, the SIT is managing the investigation, which includes elements of digital and financial forensics. The probe is under direct oversight by Maharashtra's Director General of Police and the state government to ensure a thorough and swift resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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