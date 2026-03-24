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Escalation of Federal Scrutiny: Harvard Under Dual Investigations

The Trump administration has launched two new probes into Harvard University, scrutinizing race-based admissions and antisemitism allegations. This follows the Supreme Court's end to affirmative action and prior accusations of discrimination at the school. The situation raises concerns about academic freedom and potential overreach in higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 02:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 02:39 IST
Escalation of Federal Scrutiny: Harvard Under Dual Investigations
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The Trump administration intensified its scrutiny of Harvard University, launching two new investigations into race-based admissions and accusations of antisemitism on campus. These federal probes follow a recent Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action in higher education.

Harvard officials, who previously condemned all discrimination, have yet to publicly respond to these new developments. However, the university's past actions reveal efforts to counter bigotry, as shown by reports detailing discrimination against Jewish and Muslim students.

The legal battles between the Trump administration and Harvard continue to unfold amid broader disputes over federal policy interventions in university governance and academic freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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