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Financial Surge: Gaurav Gogoi's Assets See Significant Increase

Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, has seen a notable increase in assets, reaching Rs 7.57 crore in 2026. His wife's assets form a substantial part of this increase. Gogoi, an MP contesting his first Assembly election, faces legal challenges but maintains significant financial investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:41 IST
Financial Surge: Gaurav Gogoi's Assets See Significant Increase
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

The financial assets of Gaurav Gogoi, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, have experienced significant growth. According to a nomination affidavit, his combined assets with his wife Elizabeth Clare Gogoi have escalated to Rs 7.57 crore in 2026, up from Rs 4.66 crore in 2024.

The affidavit reveals that while Gaurav's assets have seen a steady rise, his spouse's movable assets surged, reflecting a larger share. Gaurav's movable assets increased to Rs 72.59 lakh, with immovable assets climbing marginally to Rs 2.49 crore. Elizabeth's movable assets rocketed to Rs 4.36 crore from earlier Rs 2.03 crore.

Moreover, Gogoi, a Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat contesting his first Assembly election, has detailed various fiscal particulars, including investments totaling Rs 11.47 lakh in bonds and shares and facing legal challenges. Despite disputes, he maintains substantial savings and investments, underlining his financial acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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