China's Financial Sector Under Scrutiny: The Investigation of Zhou Liang

Zhou Liang, the deputy head of China's National Financial Regulatory Administration, is currently being investigated for suspected legal and disciplinary violations, according to state media CCTV reports. This investigation is led by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China's premier anti-corruption body. Zhou, born in October 1971, previously held the position of vice chairman at the former China Banking Regulatory Commission.

Before his current role, Zhou Liang was associated with leadership roles within the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, where he managed appointments and administration at the anti-graft organization. This investigation is part of a broader, intensified crackdown on corruption within China's financial sector.

The ongoing probe into Zhou follows a series of similar investigations, including the high-profile detention of Yi Huiman, former chief of China's securities watchdog, last year. These actions underscore the Chinese government's commitment to rooting out corruption within its financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)