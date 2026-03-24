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Tragedy at Phaphamau: Cold Storage Collapse Sparks Investigation

Ansar Ahmad, owner of the collapsed cold storage, was detained by police after the incident killed four workers and injured others. An investigation has been launched into licensing and structural safety issues. Nearby residents were alarmed by ammonia gas leak from the site, adding urgency to the inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:48 IST
Tragedy at Phaphamau: Cold Storage Collapse Sparks Investigation
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  • India

Police detained Ansar Ahmad, the owner of the collapsed cold storage facility in Phaphamau, leading to the loss of four lives and multiple injuries. The detention follows an FIR against several individuals related to the incident.

The district administration has initiated a probe, with District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma assigning Additional District Magistrate Vinita Singh for a swift investigation into the matter. Preliminary findings are expected within two days.

The collapse caused an ammonia leak, raising community concerns. Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar assured a thorough investigation into the facility's licensure and compliance, vowing strict measures against any negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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