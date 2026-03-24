Intelligent Innovation: KUKA HOME Pioneers the Future of Comfort

KUKA HOME, a leading global home furnishings manufacturer, launched its spring 2026 flagship products under the theme 'POWER IN EVOLUTION, INTELLIGENCE IN RENEWAL' on March 19 in Hangzhou, China. They aim to attract younger audiences with their stylish, technology-driven designs.

Wu Lei has been appointed as the global brand ambassador for KUKA HOME. The company introduced its new intelligent product line, which includes the Lunar Aura M8 Plus Smart Mattress and the Hertz S9 Smart Sofa, integrating advanced technology for enhanced comfort and personalization. The series caters to evolving consumer needs for quality and customization.

KUKA HOME's global ambitions are underscored by the expansion of their manufacturing network and OBM flagship stores in multiple countries. They focus on innovation, combining smart technology with sustainable designs, aiming to lead a transformation in global furniture with an emphasis on human-centric, intelligent living solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)