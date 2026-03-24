Tharoor Criticizes Gyan Bharatam's Transparency on Manuscript Access

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has criticized the lack of transparency in the Gyan Bharatam initiative, an effort by the Ministry of Culture to digitize and provide public access to India's manuscript heritage. He points out that the public cannot fully access the 1.29 lakh digitized manuscripts the government claims are available. Tharoor has voiced concerns about missing information on access mechanisms, language interfaces, and the initiative's reach, jeopardizing its objective.

The Thiruvanthapuram MP emphasized that essential data is absent, like state-wise and language-specific information on manuscripts. Questions raised about financial accountability were ignored; while Rs 491.66 crore has been sanctioned from 2025-2031, there was no clarity on its year-wise allocation or expenditure. Without ensuring compliance monitoring, the project risks falling short of its aims.

Launched in the Union Budget of 2025-26, Gyan Bharatam seeks to preserve India's manuscript legacy. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat affirmed its importance to cultural preservation. However, Tharoor argues that the lack of transparency hampers parliamentary oversight and disconnects the heritage mission from the scholars and the public it is intended to serve. A nationwide survey is underway to document and conserve more manuscripts.

(With inputs from agencies.)