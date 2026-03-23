RBI, NABARD Measures Enhance Transparency and Depositor Protection

The Government has reinforced the regulatory and supervisory framework governing cooperative banks through a series of measures led by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and protection of depositors.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary outlined key reforms and safeguards introduced to strengthen governance and financial stability in the cooperative banking sector.

Governance Reforms to Enhance Accountability

To improve governance standards, the Government has amended the Banking Regulation Act, capping the tenure of Board of Directors (excluding Chairperson and Whole-time Directors) in cooperative banks at a maximum of 10 consecutive years.

Additionally, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002 has been amended to introduce a Cooperative Ombudsman, providing a formal mechanism for members to address grievances related to deposits, benefits, and individual rights.

Further strengthening democratic functioning, a Cooperative Election Authority has been established to ensure free and fair elections in all Multi-State Cooperative Societies.

Strengthened Fraud Detection and Risk Management

The RBI has introduced comprehensive Master Directions on Fraud Management (2024) for cooperative banks, covering:

Timely fraud reporting mechanisms

Early warning systems

Staff accountability and third-party responsibility

Roles of internal and external auditors

Adherence to principles of natural justice

In addition, RBI has mandated the implementation of Risk-Based Internal Audit (RBIA) systems in Urban Cooperative Banks to enhance internal controls and risk monitoring.

Prompt Corrective Action Framework for Financial Stability

Under RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) Framework, financially stressed cooperative banks are required to take timely remedial measures to restore operational health and safeguard depositors’ interests.

This framework ensures early intervention, preventing further deterioration of financial conditions.

NABARD’s Turnaround Plan for Cooperative Banks

NABARD has operationalised a Turn Around Plan (TAP) targeting State Cooperative Banks (StCBs) and District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs).

The plan adopts a comprehensive approach focusing on:

Monitoring financial performance

Business diversification

Strengthening governance and internal controls

Cost rationalisation and HR development

Technology adoption and financial inclusion

The initiative aims to reduce losses and improve the long-term viability of cooperative banks.

Deposit Insurance: Financial Safety Net for Customers

To protect depositors, RBI continues to provide a financial safety net through the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

Deposits up to ₹5 lakh per depositor (including principal and interest) are insured

Coverage extends to all cooperative banks

This mechanism ensures confidence among depositors and mitigates risks associated with bank failures.

A Stronger Cooperative Banking Ecosystem

The combined impact of these measures reflects a concerted effort to:

Enhance financial transparency and governance

Strengthen risk management and fraud prevention

Protect depositors’ interests

Improve operational efficiency and sustainability

With cooperative banks playing a crucial role in financial inclusion, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, these reforms are expected to significantly bolster trust and stability in the sector.