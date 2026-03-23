Tech-Driven Transparency: Unveiling the Jewels of Puri Jagannath Temple

The inventory of the Ratna Bhandar at the Puri Jagannath Temple will commence on March 25 for the first time in 48 years. The Odisha Law Minister, Prithiviraj Harichandan, has emphasized the use of videography, photography, and 3D mapping to ensure complete transparency and accurate documentation of the temple's priceless ornaments.

Harichandan revealed that for the first time, gemologists and officials from the RBI will be involved alongside expert goldsmiths. This step aims to identify and document the temple's treasures accurately without the process involving any valuation of the precious items.

The exercise, reflecting the religious and cultural importance of the shrine, will be conducted systematically and securely. Strict security measures will ensure that the regular rituals and the influx of devotees remain unaffected. The procedure follows a detailed SOP, ensuring transparency and security of the temple's sacred items.

(With inputs from agencies.)