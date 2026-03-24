Koyna Daulat Dongri Festival: Unveiling Maharashtra's Cultural Jewel
The Maharashtra government plans to boost tourism through the Koyna Daulat Dongri Festival 2026 in Satara district. The event, running from April 2 for five days, will highlight local talent, cultural heritage, and offer adventure and wellness tourism, providing tourists with a holistic cultural experience.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government is set to host the Koyna Daulat Dongri Festival 2026 in Patan, aiming to elevate tourism in the Satara district, an official confirmed on Tuesday.
Spanning five days and commencing on April 2, the festival will shine a spotlight on local talent and the rich cultural heritage of western Maharashtra, as per the official announcement.
'This festival can significantly contribute to developing rural, adventure, and wellness tourism,' remarked Maharashtra's Principal Secretary (Tourism) Sanjay Khandare. Dr. B. N. Patil, Director of the Directorate of Tourism, expressed that the festival is designed to provide tourists with a multifaceted experience of adventure, culture, cuisine, and scenic beauty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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