Koyna Daulat Dongri Festival: Unveiling Maharashtra's Cultural Jewel

The Maharashtra government is set to host the Koyna Daulat Dongri Festival 2026 in Patan, aiming to elevate tourism in the Satara district, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

Spanning five days and commencing on April 2, the festival will shine a spotlight on local talent and the rich cultural heritage of western Maharashtra, as per the official announcement.

'This festival can significantly contribute to developing rural, adventure, and wellness tourism,' remarked Maharashtra's Principal Secretary (Tourism) Sanjay Khandare. Dr. B. N. Patil, Director of the Directorate of Tourism, expressed that the festival is designed to provide tourists with a multifaceted experience of adventure, culture, cuisine, and scenic beauty.

(With inputs from agencies.)