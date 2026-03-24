Mizoram's Tourism Revolution: Balancing Growth and Culture

The Tourism department of Mizoram, led by minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, convened with the Presbyterian Church representatives to forge strategies for sustainable tourism growth. Discussions emphasized balancing economic benefits with the preservation of Mizoram's distinct social composition amidst an influx of visitors.

Minister Hmar presented a framework for 'responsible tourism,' as Mizoram braces for another record-breaking year, surpassing the historic visitor count of 2025. He underscored the necessity of a cultural strategy beyond infrastructural developments.

Both parties underscored the importance of public education to mitigate social friction, given Mizoram's diverse visitor base. The focus remains on cultivating a respectful tourism environment highlighting the state's Christian heritage and cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)