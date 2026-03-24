Star's Spiritual Sojourn: KK Goswami's Reverent Return to Ayodhya

In a display of profound devotion, actor KK Goswami, renowned for his roles in popular shows such as 'Ssshhhh...Koi Hai' and 'Gutur Gu', arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Goswami shared his heartfelt sentiments, stating, "First of all, I bow to the soil of Ayodhya. I have come here for shooting, and I had not yet had the opportunity to offer my prayers to Ram Lalla. That had been a source of disappointment for me, and now I am overjoyed to have this chance to seek the Lord's blessings."

Currently engaged in a Bhojpuri film project alongside Amrapali Dubey, Goswami divulged plans to shoot in a local area and wrap up scenes for another film, 'Gauri Ka Shankar'. He disclosed, "We will be spending two to three days here under the blessings of the Lord." Reflecting on his visit's importance, Goswami mentioned his absence from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on the 22nd due to commitments in Balrampur, calling the current opportunity a joyful moment.

Simultaneously, Ayodhya is abuzz with excitement ahead of Ram Navami, as preparations intensify for the eagerly anticipated 'Surya Tilak' ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Scheduled to occur precisely at noon on Ram Navami, the event will see a beam of sunlight illuminate Ram Lalla's forehead for about four minutes, promising a divine spectacle. Devotees from India and beyond are keenly awaiting this historic occasion, with temple authorities ensuring comprehensive arrangements to accommodate the large crowd, including amenities such as drinking water, shaded areas, and prasad distribution.