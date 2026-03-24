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Fires at Bawana Factory and Connaught Place Restaurant Swiftly Contained

A late-night fire at a Bawana factory was contained by 17 fire tenders, while another at Connaught Place's Hard Rock Cafe was quickly doused with four. Both incidents, involving swift actions from Delhi Fire Department, resulted in no reported casualties or injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:39 IST
Fires at Bawana Factory and Connaught Place Restaurant Swiftly Contained
Firefighters dousing blaze at factory in Bawana Industrial Area Sector 2, Delhi (Photo: Delhi Fire Department). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A fire erupted late Monday night at a factory in Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area, officials reported. Located in Sector 2 of the industrial hub, the blaze prompted a prompt dispatch of 17 fire tenders by the Delhi Fire Department, aiming to curb and extinguish the fast-spreading flames.

Thanks to the swift intervention, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from engulfing neighboring industrial units, effectively containing potential damage and safeguarding the area.

In a separate incident at Connaught Place's Hard Rock Cafe on Tuesday, a fire originating from the restaurant's chimney quickly drew an urgent response. After receiving a fire alert at 12:31 PM, four fire tenders promptly arrived, managing to control the fire in under 20 minutes, with no casualties reported. The timely response was crucial in averting further damage in the bustling Connaught Place vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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