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Sarah Mullally: Breaking the Stained Glass Ceiling

Sarah Mullally becomes the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, marking a historic moment for the Church of England. Her appointment represents progress for women in the church, amidst challenges such as divisions within the Anglican Communion and unresolved issues like sexual abuse scandals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:47 IST
Sarah Mullally: Breaking the Stained Glass Ceiling
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a historic first for the Church of England, Sarah Mullally will be officially installed as the Archbishop of Canterbury, marking her as the first female to hold the position. The ceremony is a pivotal development, celebrating her groundbreaking election amidst the Feast of the Annunciation.

Mullally's appointment, however, comes with its own set of challenges. The new archbishop takes charge during divisive times within the Anglican Communion, dealing with issues regarding the roles of women and LGBTQ+ members. Additionally, Mullally faces the task of addressing lingering sexual abuse scandals.

Once a cancer nurse and the youngest chief nursing officer for England, Mullally's journey to become a religious leader emphasizes her expansive influence. With her term beginning, she follows in the footsteps of both male and female predecessors, paving the way for future generations and reinforcing notions of equality in religious leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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