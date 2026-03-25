Call for Increased MPLAD Funds to Meet Growing Constituency Needs

In a recent session, Congress Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari made a strong case for augmenting the MPLAD scheme's annual allocation per MP from Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore. He highlighted the financial hurdles posed by inflation and burgeoning local needs.

Tiwari underscored the unchanged allocation over years despite rising costs of materials like cement and steel, as well as swelling constituency populations. These factors, he argued, justify the need for increased funding to adequately address community development projects.

The Congress MP also called for the removal of the 18 percent GST on MPLAD works, which, he noted, reduces effective funding to Rs 4.10 crore. Tiwari urged Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan to convene an all-party meeting to push these changes forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)