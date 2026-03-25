SC constitutes three-member SIT comprising Haryana cadre women IPS officers to probe three-year-old's rape case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:23 IST
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SC constitutes three-member SIT comprising Haryana cadre women IPS officers to probe three-year-old's rape case.
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