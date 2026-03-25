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Arrests Made in Shocking Antisemitic Arson Attack in London

British police arrested two men in connection with an antisemitic arson attack on Jewish community ambulances in north London. The attack, deemed 'deeply shocking' by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, raises concerns about rising antisemitism and possible links to Iran, despite Tehran denying involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:19 IST
Arrests Made in Shocking Antisemitic Arson Attack in London
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British police have arrested two men in a case linked to an antisemitic arson attack on Jewish community ambulances located in north London. The men, aged 47 and 45, were arrested in different parts of London and are in custody.

The arson incident took place early on Monday and was labeled as 'deeply shocking' by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing, with police revealing that CCTV footage suggests the involvement of at least three individuals.

The rise in antisemitic activities has become a significant concern in Britain. Authorities have also expressed apprehensions about potential threats from Iran, although Tehran denies any involvement. An increased police presence has been implemented as a precautionary measure in the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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