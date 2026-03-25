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Mystery Solved: Indian Singer Zubeen Garg's Death Ruled Accidental Drowning

The Singapore State Coroner declared Indian singer Zubeen Garg's death an accidental drowning, rejecting foul play allegations. Garg drowned near Lazarus Island after consuming alcohol and refusing a life jacket. Although intoxicated, there was no coercion involved, and no charges were made, validating the police investigation's thoroughness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:50 IST
Mystery Solved: Indian Singer Zubeen Garg's Death Ruled Accidental Drowning
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A state coroner in Singapore ruled the death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg as an accidental drowning during a yacht trip, dismissing suspicions of foul play. The coroner emphasized that comprehensive investigations by the Singapore Police Coast Guard found no evidence of coercion or deliberate harm.

Garg, who was in Singapore for the North East India Festival, drowned after a swim near Lazarus Island. Despite being under the influence of alcohol, which impaired his judgment, the singer's decision to swim without a life jacket was confirmed as voluntary. An autopsy and toxicology report revealed severe intoxication levels at the time of the incident.

Authorities highlighted that no accusations of criminal conduct were applicable with the Prosecutor's Office concurring with the findings. Consequently, no charges were filed in Singapore related to Garg's demise, reaffirming the investigation's integrity and closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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