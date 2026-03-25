Mortgage Rates Surge Amid Rising Inflation and Global Tensions

In a dramatic turn, U.S. mortgage rates have surged to their highest levels since October, fueled by escalating inflation concerns linked to rising oil prices from the ongoing war in Iran. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported a notable increase in the contract rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, reaching 6.43% as of March 20.

The conflict has caused a significant climb in rates, which began their upwards trajectory with recent U.S. and Israel military actions. Over the past three weeks, rates have jumped by 34 basis points, the largest weekly hike noted since April, severely impacting loan application activities.

The yield on the influential 10-year U.S. Treasury note has surged, paralleling the spike in global crude oil prices and economic stability concerns. As markets brace for sustained high inflation, mortgage applications have notably declined, casting uncertainty over future refinancing and purchasing decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)