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The Final Journey of Harish Rana: A Landmark Case of Passive Euthanasia in India

Harish Rana, the first individual in India to receive permission for passive euthanasia, was farewelled by his family at a ceremony in South Delhi. After a 13-year coma, Harish passed away, with his family donating five of his organs. The event emphasized strength and peace in mourning his departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:34 IST
The Final Journey of Harish Rana: A Landmark Case of Passive Euthanasia in India
  • Country:
  • India

The parents of Harish Rana, the first person in India to be permitted passive euthanasia, bid farewell to their son at a ceremony in South Delhi, encouraging attendees not to cry but to see him in a happier place now.

Harish, who slipped into a coma in 2013, passed away on Tuesday, marking the end of a long 13-year ordeal. His family donated five of his organs, a move that was praised as setting an example for the nation. Attendees, including NGOs, AIIMS staff, family, and friends, gathered for the emotional ceremony.

The ceremony was characterized by a sense of peace and strength, with Harish's father, Ashok Rana, urging all to remain strong. Emotional prayers, meditative chants, and symbolic food offerings were integral to the rites, offering solace and support to his grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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