Sky Warriors Inspire the Next Generation

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force captivated spectators with a stunning aerial display over Sainik School Sujanpur Tira on Wednesday morning. The half-hour performance featured nine aircraft executing intricate maneuvers, attracting a large audience, including students.

Principal Rachna Joshi highlighted the school's honor of hosting the first Air Force air show in Himachal Pradesh, noting contributions from distinguished alumni Air Commodore Brijesh Paul and Squadron Leader Himkush Chandel. The event aims to motivate youth to pursue careers in the military.

The show has been hailed as a success, encouraging students like NCC cadets Isha Sharma and Priyanka, and will be repeated on Thursday. SKAT's participation in international air shows underscores its elite status, aiming to inspire aspiring military officers across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)