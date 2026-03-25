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Mexico Defends Agreement with Cuban Doctors Amid US Pressure

Mexico, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, will continue its collaboration with Cuba to host Cuban doctors despite US claims against the program. Countries like Honduras, Guatemala, Jamaica, and Guyana have ended similar agreements due to US pressure, but Mexico stands by its decision, emphasizing the importance of Cuban medical services in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:25 IST
Mexico Defends Agreement with Cuban Doctors Amid US Pressure
Claudia Sheinbaum

In a bold stance against increasing pressure from the United States, Mexico announced its decision to uphold an agreement with Cuba regarding the presence of Cuban doctors. This move comes even as neighboring countries, including Honduras, Guatemala, Jamaica, and Guyana, have opted to terminate similar collaborations.

President Claudia Sheinbaum articulated Mexico's position on Wednesday, underscoring the significance of Cuban medical services in rural communities. Despite the United States labeling the program as exploitative, many host nations, including Mexico, dispute this characterization.

The controversial program plays a vital role in delivering healthcare services to underserved areas. While some countries yielded to US pressure, Mexico remains steadfast, highlighting the pivotal care Cuban doctors provide in communities with limited access to medical support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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