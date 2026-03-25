Egypt Steps Up as Diplomatic Hub for Iran-U.S. Talks

During a press conference on Wednesday, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stated that Cairo is prepared to host any meetings related to Iran, emphasizing the nation's commitment to reducing tensions.

Abdelatty expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's diplomatic initiative aimed at bringing Iran to the negotiation table.

He highlighted the need for continued diplomatic efforts, stressing the importance of dialogue and negotiations in resolving international conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)