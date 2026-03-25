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Egypt Steps Up as Diplomatic Hub for Iran-U.S. Talks

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced Cairo's readiness to host meetings concerning Iran, emphasizing Egypt's support for diplomatic solutions. He backed U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative for negotiations with Iran, underlining the importance of diplomacy amidst tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:25 IST
Egypt Steps Up as Diplomatic Hub for Iran-U.S. Talks
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  • Egypt

During a press conference on Wednesday, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stated that Cairo is prepared to host any meetings related to Iran, emphasizing the nation's commitment to reducing tensions.

Abdelatty expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's diplomatic initiative aimed at bringing Iran to the negotiation table.

He highlighted the need for continued diplomatic efforts, stressing the importance of dialogue and negotiations in resolving international conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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