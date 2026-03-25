Discovery of D'Artagnan's Final Resting Place Sparks Historical Inquiry

The remains of Charles de Batz de Castelmore d'Artagnan, the renowned French musketeer, may have been found buried beneath a church altar in Maastricht, according to church officials and archaeologist Wim Dijkman. This discovery came to light after workers stumbled upon a grave under tiles in the St Peter and Paul Church in February.

The investigative process involves DNA testing of a jawbone found in the grave, aimed at matching it with the genetic profiles of d'Artagnan's descendants. This forms a key piece of evidence, although officials stress that clarity on the true identity of the remains is yet to be achieved. Other items found at the site, dating back to the 17th century, bolster the possibility that this is indeed the final resting place of the historical figure known for his service under the 'Sun King' Louis XIV.

Additional evidence includes a 1660 coin and part of a lead bullet, discovered alongside the skeletal remains, which support historical accounts of the musketeer's burial during the Franco-Dutch War in June 1673. The church, speculated to be the resting place of d'Artagnan, may now hold the key to solving this historical mystery once and for all.