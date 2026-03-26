Remembering Tracy Kidder: A Master of Narrative Nonfiction

Tracy Kidder, a revered narrative nonfiction author known for turning niche subjects into compelling stories, has passed away at the age of 80. His longtime publisher, Random House, announced the news, highlighting Kidder's remarkable storytelling ability and profound empathy.

Kidder's literary career was distinguished by his 1981 work 'The Soul of a New Machine,' which earned him both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. He delved into the workings of an emerging computer company, a topic that was largely unexplored at the time, likening the experience to entering a new world.

Over the years, Kidder tackled diverse subjects, from the trials of fifth-grade education in 'Among Schoolchildren' to the complexities of growing old in America in 'Old Friends.' His 2003 book, 'Mountains Beyond Mountains,' chronicling a doctor's mission to bring healthcare to Haiti, profoundly impacted global readers and even inspired the band Arcade Fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)