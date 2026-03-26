Ukraine's Stalemate: The Cost of Ceding Donbas for Peace

In a significant development, the U.S. has linked its security guarantees for Ukraine to Kyiv's willingness to cede the Donbas region to Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed to Reuters. The ongoing trilateral discussions involving the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine aim to broker peace in a war that has ravaged Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion.

The Ukrainian President emphasized the necessity of strong international security guarantees to deter future Russian hostilities. Key issues remain unresolved, specifically who will fund Ukraine's military deterrence and how allies would respond to potential Russian aggression.

While the U.S. prepares to finalize guarantees contingent on Ukraine's withdrawal from Donbas, Zelenskiy warns that it could jeopardize Ukraine's security. Meanwhile, Russia hopes Washington will abandon the peace talks if negotiations stall. A crucial summit is still needed to address territory and security concerns fully.