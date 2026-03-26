Humanoid Diplomacy: AI Robot Joins Melania Trump at Global Summit

In a groundbreaking move, First Lady Melania Trump introduced the first-ever American-made humanoid AI robot, Figure 3, at the White House during a global summit. The robot, an innovation by robotics company Figure, could communicate in 11 languages, including Bengali.

The gathering, titled 'Fostering the Future Together,' included First Spouses from 45 nations, where the humanoid demonstrated its linguistic prowess with greetings in multiple languages, promoting the intersection of technology and diplomacy.

The summit emphasized the pivotal role of AI in personalizing education, potentially revolutionizing how students learn at home and positioning AI as a key driver for America's economic and strategic future, according to Melania Trump's address.

(With inputs from agencies.)