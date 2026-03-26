Gable Steveson Joins Real American Freestyle Wrestling: A New Chapter Begins

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has officially joined Real American Freestyle Wrestling, marking a significant step in his illustrious career. The announcement was made by the company on Wednesday.

Steveson gained fame by winning gold for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and was recognized for his exceptional skill by being named a two-time Hodge Trophy winner while wrestling at the University of Minnesota. At 25, he is set to debut with RAF in May, although the venue is still under wraps.

RAF's CEO, Chad Bronstein, hailed Steveson's signing as a pivotal moment for the promotion. Steveson's ability both as a technically dominant athlete and entertainer aligns perfectly with RAF's high-stakes environment. With his 1.4 million Instagram following, Steveson's signing is anticipated to bring increased visibility and financial success to the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)