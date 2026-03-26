Controversy Erupts as IUML Leader Faces Suspension Over Misogynistic Remarks

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has taken disciplinary action against its leader, A Irshad, by suspending him following allegations of making derogatory remarks about a CPI(M) MLA. The incident occurred during an election campaign event in Kayamkulam.

Irshad, who served as a local IUML leader and convener for the Kayamkulam UDF, reportedly made offensive comments about the sitting MLA, U Prathibha, suggesting she used her eloquence and appearance to secure electoral victory. This led to his removal from the position of Kayamkulam constituency chairman.

The remarks have been strongly criticized by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who labeled them misogynistic and an affront to political culture. Congress's M Liju has publicly apologized to Prathibha for the incident. Meanwhile, IUML district secretary H Basheer has assumed additional responsibilities amid calls for a formal complaint to the Election Commission and police against Irshad.