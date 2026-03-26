Controversy Erupts as IUML Leader Faces Suspension Over Misogynistic Remarks
The Indian Union Muslim League has suspended leader A Irshad for making derogatory remarks about CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha during an election campaign in Kayamkulam. The party's district secretary, H Basheer, has been handed an additional charge. The comments have been widely condemned as misogynistic by political figures, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
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- India
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has taken disciplinary action against its leader, A Irshad, by suspending him following allegations of making derogatory remarks about a CPI(M) MLA. The incident occurred during an election campaign event in Kayamkulam.
Irshad, who served as a local IUML leader and convener for the Kayamkulam UDF, reportedly made offensive comments about the sitting MLA, U Prathibha, suggesting she used her eloquence and appearance to secure electoral victory. This led to his removal from the position of Kayamkulam constituency chairman.
The remarks have been strongly criticized by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who labeled them misogynistic and an affront to political culture. Congress's M Liju has publicly apologized to Prathibha for the incident. Meanwhile, IUML district secretary H Basheer has assumed additional responsibilities amid calls for a formal complaint to the Election Commission and police against Irshad.
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- Pinarayi Vijayan
- A Irshad
- Kayamkulam