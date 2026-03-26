HBO Unveils First Teaser for Epic 'Harry Potter' Series

American premium cable network HBO has unveiled the first teaser for its much-anticipated 'Harry Potter' series, providing fans with a preview of a reimagined Hogwarts and a new Boy Who Lived. Slated for a Christmas 2026 release, the eight-episode season will be available exclusively on HBO Max.

The teaser, roughly two minutes long, begins with scenes from the Dursley home, detailing young Harry Potter's challenging life before his eventual acceptance into Hogwarts. The clip traces his journey from receiving the acceptance letter to sharing moments with Ron and Hermione, set against the backdrop of iconic Hogwarts settings.

The series, based on J.K. Rowling's acclaimed novels, features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter and an ensemble cast including Arabella Stanton, Alastair Stout, and John Lithgow. With a decade-long adaptation plan, HBO aims to cover Rowling's entire book series, promising a fresh take on the beloved franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)