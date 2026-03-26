Campus Clash: Controversy Over Ram Navami Celebration

A clash of ideologies unfolded at prominent universities in India as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) celebrated Ram Navami. The student wing of the RSS held their festivities at Jadavpur University and the College Street campus of Calcutta University amid significant security measures.

During the celebrations at Jadavpur, the Revolutionary Students Front (RSF) protested, accusing ABVP of trying to saffronise the institution known for its liberal environment. Meanwhile, ABVP spokesperson Ananta Barui dismissed the allegations, asserting the insignificance of the ultra-Left's protests, stating they lack connection with current student sentiments.

Tensions further rose at Calcutta University when ABVP placed an idol of Ram Lala outside the campus gates after being denied permission for the celebration. The university, which does not traditionally observe Ram Navami, was guarded by a robust police presence as ABVP defended their religious expression against what they perceived as selective secularism.

(With inputs from agencies.)