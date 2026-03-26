Left Menu

Final Countdown: Mega Operation Targets Naxal Stronghold

Security forces have launched a comprehensive operation to neutralize remaining Maoist cadres before the national deadline of March 31. The campaign includes the relocation of armed forces, potential withdrawal of CAPF battalions, and launching welfare schemes. The goal is the complete neutralization of Left Wing Extremism in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:56 IST
Final Countdown: Mega Operation Targets Naxal Stronghold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, security forces have commenced a sweeping operation targeting the residual Maoist cadres, with less than a week to the March 31 deadline set to eradicate left-wing extremism across the nation.

Official sources disclosed that the Center is crafting an 'operations and development' blueprint, possibly withdrawing about five CAPF battalions and initiating multiple welfare initiatives. Among the strategic actions is the deployment of CoBRA units and CRPF forces from Chhattisgarh to Jharkhand for concentrated operations in Saranda forests.

This plan aims to secure the complete neutralization of Naxal threats in light of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's ultimatum. As security personnel engage remaining Maoists, state police prepare to take over, marking a pivotal phase in addressing the country's internal security challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
KRAFTON India and DPIIT Forge New Era in Digital Gaming with Pioneering MoU

KRAFTON India and DPIIT Forge New Era in Digital Gaming with Pioneering MoU

 India
2
U.S. Job Market Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

U.S. Job Market Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 United States
3
Rodri Contemplates Return to LaLiga Amid Speculation of Real Madrid Move

Rodri Contemplates Return to LaLiga Amid Speculation of Real Madrid Move

 Global
4
Maersk's Land-Bridge Lifeline: Sustaining Gulf Supply Chains Amid Crisis

Maersk's Land-Bridge Lifeline: Sustaining Gulf Supply Chains Amid Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026