Final Countdown: Mega Operation Targets Naxal Stronghold
Security forces have launched a comprehensive operation to neutralize remaining Maoist cadres before the national deadline of March 31. The campaign includes the relocation of armed forces, potential withdrawal of CAPF battalions, and launching welfare schemes. The goal is the complete neutralization of Left Wing Extremism in affected regions.
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- India
In a decisive move, security forces have commenced a sweeping operation targeting the residual Maoist cadres, with less than a week to the March 31 deadline set to eradicate left-wing extremism across the nation.
Official sources disclosed that the Center is crafting an 'operations and development' blueprint, possibly withdrawing about five CAPF battalions and initiating multiple welfare initiatives. Among the strategic actions is the deployment of CoBRA units and CRPF forces from Chhattisgarh to Jharkhand for concentrated operations in Saranda forests.
This plan aims to secure the complete neutralization of Naxal threats in light of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's ultimatum. As security personnel engage remaining Maoists, state police prepare to take over, marking a pivotal phase in addressing the country's internal security challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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