French Ex-Policeman Faces Justice in Portugal for Double Murder
A former French policeman, suspected of kidnapping and murdering his current and former partners, faces court in Portugal after authorities discovered the women's bodies buried in a remote location. Cedric Prizzon, arrested after presenting forged documents, also had an unlicensed firearm and cash. The former partner's child is missing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:58 IST
In a significant development, a former French policeman, Cedric Prizzon, has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of his current and erstwhile partners.
The arrests were made in Portugal after the bodies of the two women were found buried in a secluded area. Prizzon's capture was facilitated by traffic police when he presented forged documentation.
Authorities also unearthed an unlicensed firearm and cash upon his arrest. The case represents a disturbing investigation crossing international borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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