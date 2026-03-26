Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Roll Conspiracy
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has accused the BJP government of deleting citizens' names from electoral rolls under the SIR exercise. He condemned BJP's religious politics and failure to address critical issues. Banerjee also criticized BJP for dictating dietary habits and compared TMC's initiatives for community support and youth empowerment.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP-led central government of deliberately conspiring against India's bona fide citizens by removing their names from electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.
While campaigning for TMC's Nirmal Chandra Roy in Dhupguri, Banerjee criticized the BJP for politicizing religion and distracting citizens from fundamental issues like livelihood and housing. He alleged that senior citizens and indigenous communities in BJP-ruled states face undue pressure to prove their citizenship.
Additionally, Banerjee condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah for last year's tourist tragedy in Pahalgam, questioning the lack of accountability in the government. He rebuked BJP's interference in personal choices, contrasting TMC's initiatives for women and youth. He highlighted the TMC's commitment to social welfare irrespective of voters' preferences, citing sustainable schemes for financial, housing, and health support.
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