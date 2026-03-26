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Meghalaya's Lifeline Kitchen Shuts Amid LPG Shortage Tied to West Asia Conflict

A community kitchen in Meghalaya halted its operations for the first time due to an LPG shortage linked to the West Asia conflict. Established by the Ardhendu Chaudhuri Charitable Trust, it served nearly 200 daily, offering affordable meals for just Rs 5. Despite assurances of adequate LPG supply, the ground reality contradicts official claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:34 IST
Meghalaya's Lifeline Kitchen Shuts Amid LPG Shortage Tied to West Asia Conflict
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  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, a beloved community kitchen in Meghalaya has ceased its operations after an unprecedented 3,858-day run. The shutdown results from an acute LPG shortage, reportedly linked to the conflict in West Asia, officials said on Thursday.

The Aahar community kitchen, located at the Jhalupara Taxi Stand, was instrumental in providing meals to nearly 200 people each day for just Rs 5. The initiative, started by the Ardhendu Chaudhuri Charitable Trust, became indispensable for daily wage earners, drivers, and the urban poor, offering more than just food but also a means of survival.

Officials continue to assert that sufficient LPG supplies are available, contradicting the harsh reality on the ground. Trustee member Vibuthi Chakraborty emphasized the relentless efforts made to secure the fuel, lamenting the unforeseen closure's impact on the community, especially for older beneficiaries like 65-year-old Bablu Chettri. The kitchen's team remains hopeful for a resumption as supply chains stabilize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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