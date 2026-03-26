AAP Calls for Grassroots Anti-Corruption Drive in Gujarat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) aims to tackle corruption at the grassroots level if elected in the forthcoming Gujarat local body elections, its national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday. Kejriwal accused the ruling BJP and opposition Congress of colluding to loot the state.

Kejriwal highlighted the achievements of the AAP government in Punjab, encouraging voters to replicate these successes in Gujarat. He emphasized the benefits of AAP governance, including financial assistance to women, family insurance coverage, and free electricity.

Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are on a campaign tour in Gujarat ahead of the elections, urging voters to choose the AAP as the new political alternative in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)