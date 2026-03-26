La Bourriche 133: Redefining Modern Seafood in Asia's Culinary Scene

In an impressive leap, La Bourriche 133 found its way onto the esteemed Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list, claiming the No. 48 spot. Nestled in Shanghai's historic Rockbund, this modern seafood haven has made waves just two years after its grand opening in 2023.

A guiding principle of 'Seafood and Seafood only' differentiates La Bourriche 133 from traditional fine dining, establishing it as a key player in the gastronomic landscape. The restaurant's originality transcends culinary innovation, with ground-breaking approaches to every facet of dining—from sourcing to service.

Executive Chef Lee Jia Wei brings a rich professional tapestry from acclaimed global kitchens, presenting an avant-garde culinary style that resonates with contemporary palates. His leadership underpins the restaurant's commitment to evolving seafood cuisine, fostering a brand that aspires to captivate both local and international diners.

(With inputs from agencies.)