Modernizing Tradition: Revamping Kshipra Ghats for 2028 Simhasth Mela

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted an inspection of the under-construction ghats along the Kshipra river in Ujjain on Thursday. His focus was on ensuring all necessary facilities will be in place for the 2028 Simhasth (Kumbh) Mela.

The ghats, located between Shri Angareshwar and Shri Siddhavat, are being prepared for bathing and services catering to devotees. Yadav emphasized the need for changing facilities within approximately 200 meters of the new ghats, as well as restrooms at strategic points.

An under-construction bridge between Shri Siddhavat and Shri Angareshwar Temple was also reviewed. The bridge aims to facilitate travel between these religious sites, providing an alternative route for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)