Left Menu

Modernizing Tradition: Revamping Kshipra Ghats for 2028 Simhasth Mela

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspected the under-construction ghats along the Kshipra river in Ujjain, ensuring facilities for devotees ahead of the 2028 Simhasth Mela. Plans include devotional conveniences like changing facilities, restrooms, and improved access routes to enhance visitor experience and bridge connectivity between important religious sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:24 IST
Modernizing Tradition: Revamping Kshipra Ghats for 2028 Simhasth Mela
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted an inspection of the under-construction ghats along the Kshipra river in Ujjain on Thursday. His focus was on ensuring all necessary facilities will be in place for the 2028 Simhasth (Kumbh) Mela.

The ghats, located between Shri Angareshwar and Shri Siddhavat, are being prepared for bathing and services catering to devotees. Yadav emphasized the need for changing facilities within approximately 200 meters of the new ghats, as well as restrooms at strategic points.

An under-construction bridge between Shri Siddhavat and Shri Angareshwar Temple was also reviewed. The bridge aims to facilitate travel between these religious sites, providing an alternative route for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Proclaimed Offender's Property Seized Amid Anti-Terror Effort in Baramulla

Proclaimed Offender's Property Seized Amid Anti-Terror Effort in Baramulla

 India
2
Struggle Beyond Borders: Afghan Deportations from Punjab

Struggle Beyond Borders: Afghan Deportations from Punjab

 Pakistan
3
British Airways Expands India-UK Flight Capacity Amid West Asia Crisis

British Airways Expands India-UK Flight Capacity Amid West Asia Crisis

 India
4
India's Economic Forecast Amid Global Challenges

India's Economic Forecast Amid Global Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026