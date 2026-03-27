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Celebrating Ram Navami: Echoes of Propriety and Compassion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent his warm Ram Navami greetings, emphasizing Lord Ram as the epitome of Indian consciousness, embodying compassion and duty. He called for a celebration that prioritizes truth, compassion, and societal harmony, reflecting the essence of 'Ram-tva' in daily life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-03-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 08:57 IST
Celebrating Ram Navami: Echoes of Propriety and Compassion
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt Ram Navami greetings to citizens, honoring Lord Ram as a paramount symbol of Indian consciousness.

He highlighted Ram's life as a harmonious blend of compassion and duty, urging devotees to adhere to truth and propriety.

Adityanath advocated for a celebration that emphasizes truth, compassion, and social harmony, embodying the true spirit of 'Ram-tva'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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