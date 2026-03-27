Celebrating Ram Navami: Echoes of Propriety and Compassion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt Ram Navami greetings to citizens, honoring Lord Ram as a paramount symbol of Indian consciousness.

He highlighted Ram's life as a harmonious blend of compassion and duty, urging devotees to adhere to truth and propriety.

Adityanath advocated for a celebration that emphasizes truth, compassion, and social harmony, embodying the true spirit of 'Ram-tva'.

(With inputs from agencies.)