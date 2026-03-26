Bahamian Police Scrutiny: Off-Duty Shooting Sparks Legal and Policy Review
A Bahamian senior police officer faces a murder charge after an off-duty shooting of a U.S. citizen, Cody Castillo. Superintendent Berneil Pinder's court appearance highlighted issues on police conduct, prompting calls from the Bahamian Prime Minister for a comprehensive review of firearm policies and de-escalation strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:28 IST
A senior Bahamian police officer, Superintendent Berneil Pinder, was charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen during an off-duty incident, according to his attorney.
The shooting of Cody Castillo prompted Pinder's arrest and a pending bail request as Bahamian authorities face scrutiny over the case.
Prime Minister Philip Davis called for a full investigation and a review of firearm policies amid concerns over police conduct and public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Bahamian
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- shooting
- murder
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- firearm
- policy
- Prime Minister
- castillo
- Pinder
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