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Bahamian Police Scrutiny: Off-Duty Shooting Sparks Legal and Policy Review

A Bahamian senior police officer faces a murder charge after an off-duty shooting of a U.S. citizen, Cody Castillo. Superintendent Berneil Pinder's court appearance highlighted issues on police conduct, prompting calls from the Bahamian Prime Minister for a comprehensive review of firearm policies and de-escalation strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:28 IST
Bahamian Police Scrutiny: Off-Duty Shooting Sparks Legal and Policy Review
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A senior Bahamian police officer, Superintendent Berneil Pinder, was charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen during an off-duty incident, according to his attorney.

The shooting of Cody Castillo prompted Pinder's arrest and a pending bail request as Bahamian authorities face scrutiny over the case.

Prime Minister Philip Davis called for a full investigation and a review of firearm policies amid concerns over police conduct and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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