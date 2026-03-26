Bahamian Police Scrutiny: Off-Duty Shooting Sparks Legal and Policy Review

A senior Bahamian police officer, Superintendent Berneil Pinder, was charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen during an off-duty incident, according to his attorney.

The shooting of Cody Castillo prompted Pinder's arrest and a pending bail request as Bahamian authorities face scrutiny over the case.

Prime Minister Philip Davis called for a full investigation and a review of firearm policies amid concerns over police conduct and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)