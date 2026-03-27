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Revamping India's UNESCO World Heritage Sites: A Strategic Vision

A parliamentary panel has urged the Indian culture ministry to conduct a comprehensive review of maintenance standards at UNESCO World Heritage Sites and develop a strategic plan for new nominations. The ASI's budgetary allocation and its high conservation expenditure utilization rates were also highlighted in the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 09:31 IST
Revamping India's UNESCO World Heritage Sites: A Strategic Vision
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The Indian culture ministry has been advised by a parliamentary panel to undertake a thorough review to elevate the maintenance standards at the nation's UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The review aims to align them more closely with their global recognition and to better manage visitor facilities.

The panel called for the creation of a strategic plan to nominate new sites, suggesting at least 10 potential nominations, along with enhancing international collaborations for multinational nominations. It emphasized the need for dedicated staff and budget to prepare nomination dossiers.

The report, presented in Parliament, praised the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for its notably high utilization rates in conservation expenditure over recent years. The panel advised ensuring sustained high expenditure levels and urged detailed reports on development projects underway at significant archaeological sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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