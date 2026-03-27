Preserving the Past: A Call to Save India's Non-ASI Heritage Sites

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture has emphasized the urgent need to preserve British-era heritage sites in India that are currently not under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The committee's report highlights the ongoing demolition and dilapidation of historic structures, urging immediate action from the Ministry of Culture.

According to the report titled 'Demands for Grants (2026-27) of Ministry of Culture,' India houses numerous heritage sites, from ancient to colonial-era structures. Despite their historical significance, several buildings, especially from the British era, remain unprotected, risking destruction. The committee calls for a comprehensive inventory of non-ASI heritage structures at risk, in collaboration with state governments.

Furthermore, the panel recommends coordinated efforts across various ministries for preserving historical assets like rail engines and ships. It stresses forming a Centre-state coordination mechanism for better management and preservation of these cultural treasures and suggests implementing stricter penalties against the defacing or demolition of heritage properties.