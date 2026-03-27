Oscars Relocate: A New Era at Downtown LA's Peacock Theater

The iconic Oscars ceremony is set to depart from its traditional home at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, relocating to the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles come 2029. This significant shift comes as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences embarks on a new 10-year partnership with AEG, operators of the LA Live complex, where the newly designated venue is situated.

This move marks a departure from the venue that was specially crafted to host the Oscars, where the ceremony has been held since 2002. The Dolby Theatre provided a stable base for the Oscars over the past 20 years, offering continuity for an event that previously shifted across various Los Angeles locations since its inception.

DebugScreen: Under the new agreement, the upgraded Peacock Theater will feature bespoke design elements tailored for the Oscars, with a seating capacity nearly double that of the Dolby. The theater will boast state-of-the-art technology enhancements and will collaborate with the Academy to deliver an unparalleled cinematic celebration in the heart of Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)