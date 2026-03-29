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Delhi's Yashotsav 2026: Celebrating Young Champions and Cinematic Grandeur

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated young achievers at 'Yashotsav 2026,' awarding ₹15 crore to athletes and laptops to 1200 students. The event, showcasing Delhi's commitment to nurturing talent, coincided with the star-studded opening of the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:00 IST
Delhi's Yashotsav 2026: Celebrating Young Champions and Cinematic Grandeur
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the valedictory function 'Yashotsav 2026' (Photo/X/@gupta_rekha). Image Credit: ANI
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In a grand celebration of talent and achievement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta graced the closing ceremony of the valedictory function 'Yashotsav 2026' held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka. The event witnessed the awarding of ₹15 crore under the 'CM Sports Promotion Scheme' to budding athletes, alongside the distribution of laptops to 1200 exceptional students.

Highlighting the government's focus on fostering young talent, Gupta expressed her admiration for the students' achievements in a post on X. She emphasized the significance of the event as a testament to Delhi's promising future, celebrating the relentless efforts and successes of the city's youth. The ceremony also saw the honoring of 222 outstanding students from classes 10th and 12th.

Coinciding with this celebration of academic and sports excellence, the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 launched with a dazzling opening in New Delhi, attracting cinema legends like Hema Malini and Sharmila Tagore. The festival's red carpet event set the stage for what promises to be a vibrant showcase of cinematic artistry in the capital.

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