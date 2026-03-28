Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar's Cinematic Triumph in the World of Covert Operations
Karan Johar praises Aditya Dhar's latest film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', starring Ranveer Singh, for its outstanding cinematic craft. The sequel to 2025's 'Dhurandhar' follows covert operations in Karachi's underworld, earning over Rs 1000 crore globally. The film also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and more.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:23 IST
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- India
Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has showered praise on Aditya Dhar's latest directorial, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', which hit theaters on March 19.
The film, a sequel to Dhar's 2025 hit, showcases Ranveer Singh's standout performance. Set against geopolitical events in Karachi, it has amassed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.
Featuring an ensemble cast including R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, the film highlights covert operations, drawing accolades for its depth and cinematic execution.
(With inputs from agencies.)