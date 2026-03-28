Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar's Cinematic Triumph in the World of Covert Operations

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar has showered praise on Aditya Dhar's latest directorial, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', which hit theaters on March 19.

The film, a sequel to Dhar's 2025 hit, showcases Ranveer Singh's standout performance. Set against geopolitical events in Karachi, it has amassed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Featuring an ensemble cast including R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, the film highlights covert operations, drawing accolades for its depth and cinematic execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)